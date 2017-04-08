Community baby shower in Youngstown provides resources for expecting mothers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Because raising a new-born baby can be a challenge, the city of Youngstown is inviting all expecting parents to a community baby shower to help ease them into parenthood.

Those putting on the baby shower want to increase Ohio’s national ranking in infant health — Ohio is currently ranked 37th.

The program is sponsored by UnitedHealthcare and the Youngstown Office on Minority Health.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., expecting mothers, fathers and grandparents can learn valuable health information on how to care for a new-born baby.

Screenings and information about local resources will be available. Representatives from the Boardman WIC clinic, Mercy Health Youngstown, M|Y (Mahoning Youngstown) Baby’s 1st Coalition, Cribs for Kids and the Mahoning County Pathways HUB will be at the event.

And just like any traditional baby shower, games will be played to win gift cards and baby supplies. Healthy snacks and refreshments will be provided.

The event will be held at the Arlington Recreational Heights Center on Otis Street.