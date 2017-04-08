Community baby shower in Youngstown provides resources for expecting mothers

The idea behind Saturday's event is to raise awareness about community resources available in the Valley for moms-to-be

By Published: Updated:
baby generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Because raising a new-born baby can be a challenge, the city of Youngstown is inviting all expecting parents to a community baby shower to help ease them into parenthood.

Those putting on the baby shower want to increase Ohio’s national ranking in infant health — Ohio is currently ranked 37th.

The program is sponsored by UnitedHealthcare and the Youngstown Office on Minority Health.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., expecting mothers, fathers and grandparents can learn valuable health information on how to care for a new-born baby.

Screenings and information about local resources will be available. Representatives from the Boardman WIC clinicMercy Health YoungstownM|Y (Mahoning Youngstown) Baby’s 1st Coalition, Cribs for Kids and the Mahoning County Pathways HUB will be at the event.

And just like any traditional baby shower, games will be played to win gift cards and baby supplies. Healthy snacks and refreshments will be provided.

The event will be held at the Arlington Recreational Heights Center on Otis Street.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s