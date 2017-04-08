Community plans to bring back South High Variety Show

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been 24 years since Youngstown’s South High School closed, but people who went there still talk about its variety show.

So this coming July, the South High Variety Show will make a come-back. It will be held at the old South High football stadium.

Mike McGiffin is not only in charge of downtown entertainment for the city of Youngstown, but now he’s in charge of tackling the variety show.

“Me and a few other folks are generously donating their time to make sure this is successful,” he said.

The variety show will showcase local talent, from aspiring singers to dancers and comedians.

“We’re in the process of trying to figure out what it’s going to take to resurrect the field house where the basketball team used to play. It used to be home to not only the South High Warriors, but also the Youngstown State Penguins. We’re hoping that this is going to stir up some interest in not only resurrecting the campus as a whole, but the field house specifically,” McGiffin said.

The team is hoping to use the field house, but the building currently has no water or electricity.

The goal of the event is for neighbors in the community to come together for a day of fun.

“It’s mostly a community-driven event, hosted by the community, for the community. It’s going to showcase everything Youngstown. So you’re not going to see out-of-town food vendors, you’re not going to see out-of-town artists. It’s all home-grown and should be inspiring,” McGiffin said.

For those interested in participating in the show, you’ll need to email a 45 second clip to sfhauditions@gmail.com by May 29.