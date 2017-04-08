Dominic A. Romeo Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Dominic A. Romeo 64, of Canfield, died Saturday morning, April 8 at his home.

He was born on August 2, 1952, the son of Anthony and Helen (Steinburg) Romeo.

He retired after 36 years with General Electric then drove school buses for Austintown Local Schools.

In addition to his parents, Dom is survived by his wife, Joyce, whom he married on December 10, 2004; a son, Scott (Hollie) Fisher; two granddaughters; sisters, Tina (Rod) Spencer and Rita (Chuck) Baun; brothers, Carl (Linda) Romeo and Doug (Cheryl) Romeo.

There will be no calling hours held.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Greenisen family of Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services in Salem, Ohio.

Please extend your condolences in the guest book: www.apgreenisenfh.com, and not by telephone.



