Dorothy Mae Wiseman Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio – Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Ohltown United Methodist Church for Dorothy Mae Wiseman, age 86, of Mineral Ridge who passed away Saturday morning, April 8, 2017 of natural causes at her home.

Mrs. Wiseman was born March 15, 1931 in Cortland, Ohio and was the daughter of Samuel and Ida (Bell) Garrett and came to Mineral Ridge in 1970.

Dorothy retired from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in 1996 after devoting 42 years of her life to helping others.

She was very active in The Red Hat Society, The Town Hall Productions, American Business Women’s Association and The TNT Theater.

She was an avid sports fan, attending football, basketball and baseball games at Mineral Ridge, Youngstown State University and Eastwood Field. She was also the scorekeeper for the Mineral Ridge Lady Rams softball team under the coaching of William Croft. The Cleveland Indians and Ohio State Buckeyes were her favorite teams to watch while at home.

Mrs. Wiseman was a dedicated member of Ohltown United Methodist Church in Mineral Ridge since 2002 where she was a part of the OUMCWS.

She also enjoyed creating artificial flower arrangements in her spare time.

She is survived by her three children, a daughter Debra (Michael) Fisher of McDonald; two sons, Greg (Stacy) Wiseman and Ron (Angel) Wiseman both of Rock Hill, South Carolina; three granddaughters, Nicole Fisher and Jennifer Fisher both of McDonald and Alexandria Wiseman of Rock Hill, South Carolina; two grandsons, Michael (Laura) Fisher of Cortland and Jacob Wiseman of Rock Hill, South Carolina; four great-grandsons, Austin, Nick and Zak of Rock Hill, South Carolina and Gavin of McDonald and one great-granddaughter, Peyton of McDonald. She will also be greatly missed by her two lifelong best friends, Lois Ann Phillips and Pamela Flory, who were her metaphorical partners in crime.

Mrs. Wiseman was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Ruth Penn and Irene Ghere; a son, Phillip and her beloved husband, James ‘Yogi’ Wiseman, whom she married on August 4, 1956 and James passed away on August 31, 2004 after 48 years of marriage.

Friends may call at Lane Funeral Home Mineral Ridge Chapel from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday April 11, 2017.

To view obituary visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



