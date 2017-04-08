Ex-gym worker shoots 2 in Florida, kills self

The shooter critically wounded a manager and another person before he killed himself

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) – A law enforcement official says a former gym employee opened fire inside the Florida facility, critically wounding a manager and another person before he killed himself.

The official says the manager later died at a hospital Saturday. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release the information.

Miami-Dade police say the shooting happened during a dispute between the ex-worker and the manager. The second victim is in critical condition at a hospital.

The shooting happened about 1 p.m. at the upscale mall the Shops at Merrick Park. Shoppers and diners at mall restaurants ran to safety or took cover.

Police have not released the names of the shooter and victims.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

