Hermitage Police warns of counterfeit money in the area

The city of Hermitage posted a message on its Facebook on Saturday, saying, "watch out for counterfeit $100 and $50 bills"

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Hermitage Police are warning local businesses to be aware of counterfeit money in the area.

The city of Hermitage posted a message on its Facebook on Saturday, saying, “watch out for counterfeit $100 and $50 bills being circulated/passed around the area lately. Most times the bogus bills are used to ‘buy’ gift cards. Sometimes the fake money is used to ‘purchase’ a couple dollar item to get lots of change (real money) back.”

Hermitage Police advises to check out the Secret Services website to learn more about security features on U.S. currency.

The Hermitage Facebook message concluded by saying:

Most times the counterfeit notes are poor photocopies on cheap paper while some are $50s or $20s illegally printed on washed out $5 notes. Sometimes the phony bills are movie set (Hollywood) money. Report receipts of counterfeit money or attempts to pass counterfeit money to your local police right away. Get a good description of the person uttering the counterfeit money and/or the vehicle used as you safely can.”

