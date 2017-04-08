Lakeview opens up Strikeout for Cancer with a shutout win

Lakeview is set to take on Edison this afternoon.

By Published: Updated:
Lakeview Bulldogs high school softball.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – In the first game of the Strikeout Cancer Saturday schedule at Candlelite Knolls, Lakeview tops Brunswick – 6-0. Cait Kelm tossed the complete 7-inning game and allowed just one hit while striking out five Bees.

Avrey Steiner finished the contest 3 for 4 hitting with a pair of RBIs. McKenna Cannon registered two hits and Tori Wells drove in 3 runs.

Both teams are back in action at 2 pm. On Field 1, Champion plays Brunswick. On Field 2, the Bulldogs will square off against Edison.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s