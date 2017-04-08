Lakeview opens up Strikeout for Cancer with a shutout win

Related Coverage 2017 Lakeview Softball Preview

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – In the first game of the Strikeout Cancer Saturday schedule at Candlelite Knolls, Lakeview tops Brunswick – 6-0. Cait Kelm tossed the complete 7-inning game and allowed just one hit while striking out five Bees.

Avrey Steiner finished the contest 3 for 4 hitting with a pair of RBIs. McKenna Cannon registered two hits and Tori Wells drove in 3 runs.

Both teams are back in action at 2 pm. On Field 1, Champion plays Brunswick. On Field 2, the Bulldogs will square off against Edison.