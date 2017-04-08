New Castle baseball field helped by Pirates debuts new look

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – An old baseball field in New Castle has a brand new look thanks to some help from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pirates joined in on the action Saturday to celebrate the re-opening of Edward A. Decarbo Field at Dean Park.

The renovations were made possible through Pirates Charities program “Fields for Kids” and the Baseball Tomorrow Fund.

Improvements include new lighting and resurfacing of the field.

Kent Tekulve — a pitcher for 1979 World Series Pirates team — was on hand to help present the re-opening.

“Every time I come to New Castle, I wear this jacket because it represents, to me, 1979,” said Tekulve, who works with Pirates Charities. “It represents the World Series, it represents us — playing for Chuck Tanner and the things that we were able to accomplish. Chuck Tanner, New Castle, the Pirates, they all kind of fit together and that’s kind of what today is all about.”

The Pirates Charities awarded the New Castle Amateur Baseball Association a $5,000 grant for the project in 2013. The Baseball Tomorrow Fund donated $52,000 for new lighting in 2015.