Penguins fall to Wright State

NILES, OH (WKBN)-The Youngstown State baseball team overcame a five-run deficit to force extra innings but fell 11-8 to Wright State on Saturday afternoon at Eastwood Field.

Youngstown State trailed 5-0 after two innings but tied the game with five runs in the bottom of the third inning. The Penguins then scored twice in the ninth to tie the game at 8-8 before the Raiders plated three runs in the 10th.

Wright State improved to 10-0 in Horizon League play and 20-7 overall, and YSU dropped to 7-19, 3-7.

YSU’s Lorenzo Arcuri had two hits and two RBIs, and his infield single in the ninth provided the tying run. Andrew Kendrick also had two RBIs, and Nico Padovan scored three times for the Penguins.

The first two Raiders of the game walked off YSU starter Gino DiVincenzo, and Adrian Marquez homered to the right-field bullpen to give Wright State a 3-0 lead. The Raiders added two runs in the second on a single by Zach Weatherford and a sacrifice fly by Matt Morrow.

Youngstown State erased the deficit with a five-run third, which featured four hits and two Wright State errors. Kyle Benyo doubled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Anthony Rohan for the Penguins’ first run, and Padovan scored on a passed ball for the second run. After Shane Willoughby scored on a ground out, Trey Bridis doubled in Kendrick and scored on an error.

YSU head coach Dan Bertolini contested two calls in the fourth inning, which ended with Wright State ahead 8-6. With two runners on and one out, Bertolini argued that Brandon Giltrow should have been out at second base on a double steal. Giltrow was called safe, and both runs ended up scoring on a double by Morrow. Morrow then moved up on a passed ball and scored on a ground out.

In the bottom of the fourth, Padovan singled and Rohan walked to set up an odd sequence. Willoughby hit deep fly to right field that Marquez initially caught but dropped as he hit the wall. With confusion on whether he made the catch, Rohan held at first and was thrown out on a force play at second base. After a conference by the umpires, Willoughby was also called out for passing Rohan between first and second base. Kendrick followed with a single to left that plated Padovan and may have brought in Rohan, and the Penguins trailed 8-6.

Neither team had a baserunner over the next three innings as Javier Alvarez pitched four shutout innings for the Penguins, and Joel Hake came in to work out of a jam in the top of the eighth.

In the bottom of the ninth, Padovan ended a stretch of 14 straight outs by reaching on an error. Rohan and Willoughby followed with back-to-back singles to load the bases for Kendrick with one out, and he delivered a sacrifice fly to deep right-center that scored Padovan and advanced Rohan. After Willoughby advanced on indifference, Arcuri hit a ball between short and third that scored Rohan. Nick Weybright made a game-saving diving stop to his right on the play to keep in the ball in the infield and keep Willoughby from scoring.

Gabe Snyder and Seth Gray started the 10th inning with a double and triple consecutively, and the Raiders went on to score three runs on five hits in the frame.

The Penguins and Raiders will play a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at noon.

