Rose, Garcia on top at Masters after 3rd round

Published:
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, drops his putter on the 13th hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) – Justin Rose’s late run has him tied for the lead with Sergio Garcia heading into the final round of the Masters.

Rose, who has a U.S. Open title and an Olympic gold medal, is seeking his first green jacket. Rose ran off five birdies in his final seven holes at Augusta National to finish with a 5-under 67 and was at 6-under 210 for the tournament.

This is Rose’s fifth time holding the lead at Augusta after a round.

Garcia, who began the day in a four-way tie at the top, had a steady 70 and rolled in a 7-footer for par on the 18th to maintain his share of the lead.

Garcia, who has never won a major, has never been closer than fourth heading into the final round in his previous 18 Masters appearances.

Rickie Fowler was third at 5 under while Jordan Spieth, the 2015 Masters winner, headed a group of three who were two strokes back.

That included Charley Hoffman, who held the lead after the first and second round. He was tied for the top heading to the par-3 16th hole when he put his tee shot in the water, simply mouthing the word, “Wow.”

Hoffman took double bogey to fall back.

