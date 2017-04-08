Sandra Jean (DeSalvo) Ruark Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. John Keehner at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 12 at St. Christine Church for Sandra Jean DeSalvo Ruark, 75 of Austintown, who passed away peacefully Saturday, April 8, 2017 with her family by her side.

Sandra was born November 25, 1941 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Henry and Jean Tesone DeSalvo.

She was a graduate of Youngstown College and was a teachers aid with special needs children in the Youngstown City Schools at Paul C. Bunn elementary school for twenty years.

Sandra was a member of St. Christine Church and loved spending time with her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, James Michael Ruark, whom she married July 16, 1966 in New Castle, Pennsylvania; a daughter, Denise (James) McKeown of Wooster; two sons, Scott (Kim) Ruark of New Springfield and Chris Ruark of Youngstown; a brother, Daniel DeSalvo of Boardman and five grandchildren, Connor McKeown, Patrick McKeown, Maureen McKeown, Evan Ruark and Kolten Ruark.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman and from 10:00 – 11:00 Wednesday at St. Christine Church.

Material tributes can be made in Sandra’s memory to Easter Seals of Youngstown 299 Edwards Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44502.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman. To view obituary visit www.foxfuneralhome.org.



