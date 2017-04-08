Senior citizens, children enjoy Easter egg hunt at Sunrise of Poland

Organizers say little events like this can have a big impact on local families

Sunrise of Poland senior living center held an Easter egg hunt on Saturday for the community.

A breakfast was held for all who came and children got the chance to meet the Easter Bunny.

“You have no idea how much it means to the residents to see all the children running around and looking for Easter eggs — and there’s pets here, we have dogs. It’s a huge family event and it’s like having a little bit of Easter in their home,” said Kerry Smith, executive director at Sunrise of Poland.

Austintown and Campbell also held Easter egg hunts today.

