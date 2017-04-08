Senior citizens, children enjoy Easter egg hunt at Sunrise of Poland

Related Coverage 2017 Easter egg hunts and events

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Sunrise of Poland senior living center held an Easter egg hunt on Saturday for the community.

A breakfast was held for all who came and children got the chance to meet the Easter Bunny.

Organizers say little events like this can have a big impact on local families.

“You have no idea how much it means to the residents to see all the children running around and looking for Easter eggs — and there’s pets here, we have dogs. It’s a huge family event and it’s like having a little bit of Easter in their home,” said Kerry Smith, executive director at Sunrise of Poland.

Austintown and Campbell also held Easter egg hunts today.