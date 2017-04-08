Storm Team 27: A sunny Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

It will be a cold start to the weekend with temperatures climbing out of the upper 20s and lower 30s. The sun will be out to start the day and it is going to stick around. Expect fantastic weather this weekend with high temperatures returning to the middle 50s today and mostly sunny skies. Sunshine will be around Sunday with temperatures soaring to near 70. The next rain chances will hold off until late Monday and into the day on Tuesday.

THE FORECAST

Today: Mainly sunny.

High: 56

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 36

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 70

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 74 Low: 51

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (40%)

High: 68 Low: 56

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 59 Low: 45

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 62 Low: 39

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (20%)

High: 55 Low: 44

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 60 Low: 36

