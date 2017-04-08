Storm Team 27: Sunshine and warmth continues

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds and sun

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
After weeks of complaining about the cold temperatures and cloudy skies it looks like Mother Nature caved in. This weeks pattern is warmer and dry for most of the week. We are looking at a few showers on Tuesday and the chance for some light rain on Thursday. However there is going to be plenty of sunshine and warmth for you to go ahead and tame some of that unruly yard of yours.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear.
Low: 35

Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 70

Sunday night: Partly cloudy.
Low: 50

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 74

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (40%)
High: 68    Low: 55

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 60    Low: 42

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 62    Low: 39

Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 57    Low: 36

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers late. (30% PM)
High: 63    Low: 39

