Struthers teacher wins Barnes & Noble award after student’s essay

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers High School English teacher Richard Gage won a prestigious honor, especially considering who it came from.

Gage received a 2017 Barnes & Noble “My Favorite Teacher” award Saturday.

His student, 16-year old Gabriella McLaughlin, wrote an essay about Gage for the district competition. After winning at the district level — which includes stores from Cleveland and Pittsburgh — McLaughlin’s essay moves on to regional and national judging.

There, Gage could be named the Barnes and Noble National Teacher of the Year.

McLaughlin says he deserves it — and Gage says he couldn’t be more honored.

“He taught me so many things that other teachers haven’t taught me,” McLaughlin said. “He treats me like family — and I’m so welcome to his family — and I feel like I’m home when I’m with him. Even in his classes, I feel like I’m home.”

“It’s very humbling and it makes me feel like that’s the true rewards of teaching,” Gage said.