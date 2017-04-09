Bonnie Jean Griffine Obituary

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio – Bonnie Jean Griffine went home to be with her Lord and Savior at 10:00 p.m. Sunday, April 9, 2017 in New Philadelphia, Ohio, where she was under the care of Community Hospice. A longtime resident of Boyce Street in East Liverpool, she was 88.

Bonnie was a daughter of the late Edgar and Mildred Jackson Brown, born on October 22, 1928 in East Liverpool.

She was raised at Sheridan A.M.E. Church and was a graduate of East Liverpool High School.

A lifelong area resident, Bonnie was preceded in death by her first husband, Dave Eason and by her second husband, Willie Griffine.

Surviving is a daughter, Darlene Lynn Strawn and a granddaughter, Valeika Darnetta Strawn, both of Niles and three great-grandchildren. Bonnie will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents and her husbands, Bonnie was also preceded in death by three sisters, Eleanor Carter, Mary Moorehead and Martha Veney, along with an infant brother.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Dawson Funeral Home. View Bonnie’s memorial webpage and express condolences to the family online at www.dawsonfuneralhome.com.



