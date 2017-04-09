Cleveland police: Officers shoot, wound suspect

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cleveland police say officers have shot and wounded a suspect in the city.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police say two officers were involved in the shooting. They were not injured. The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he’s listed in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.

The investigation is ongoing.

