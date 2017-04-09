Corbin blanks Indians through six, D-backs sweep to go 6-1

PHOENIX (AP) – Patrick Corbin threw six scoreless innings, Chris Owings homered and had three hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks completed a three-game sweep of the Cleveland Indians with a 3-2 victory Sunday.

The win improved the Diamondbacks to 6-1, matching the best seven-game start in franchise history, set in 2000.

Cleveland’s Corey Kluber (0-1) scattered eight hits in six innings, allowing three runs, two earned.

The Indians managed just seven runs in the series, and both their runs Sunday were unearned.

Fernando Rodney earned his second save in a dramatic ninth. With Cleveland down 3-1, Yan Gomes reached on third baseman Jake Lamb’s throwing error and scored on Abraham Almonte’s one-out single. Carlos Santana nearly gave Cleveland the lead when he flew out to the wall in front of the swimming pool in right field.

Rodney fanned Francisco Lindor to end the game.

