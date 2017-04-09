Ericson’s no-hitter highlights Ursuline’s win

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – On the final day of the 11th annual Joanne Kernan Strikeout Cancer Memorial classic, Ursuline shut out Harding – 9-0 – behind the pitching of freshman Emma Ericson. Emma tossed a complete game no-hitter with 8 strikeouts and just one walk.

For the Irish, Gia Calderone drove in 5 runs while finishing with a pair of doubles. Destiny Goodnight finished with 3 hits while her teammates Paige Brockway and Caroline Aey each had two base hits apiece. Cassandra Hanuschak completed her day with 3 RBIs.

Harding will travel to Canfield tomorrow. Ursuline (6-2) will make the trek to St. Vincent-St. Mary tomorrow.