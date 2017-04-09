Hubbard residents under boil alert after several water main breaks

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Residents living along a section of West Liberty Street in Hubbard are currently under a boil alert.

Hubbard police have issued the alert due to several small water main breaks that happened Saturday morning.

Homes and businesses on side streets coming off of West Liberty Street, between Bell Wick Road and North Main Street, are affected. This area is near the Pine Lakes Golf Club and Rite Aid.

Police are not sure how long the boil alert will be in place, but stick with WKBN both on air and online as we keep an eye on the situation.