King Kendrick: YSU slugger sets new single-season HR mark

NILES, OH (WKBN)-Andrew Kendrick hit two home runs to become Youngstown State’s single-season record holder, and the Penguins beat Wright State 5-2 to split a doubleheader at Eastwood Field on Sunday. YSU lost the opener 16-4 before bouncing back to hand the Raiders their first Horizon League loss of the season.

Kendrick hit his 12th home run on the first pitch of the fourth inning as the junior first baseman cleared the Wright State bullpen just inside the left-field foul pole to tie Jacke Healey’s record that was set in 2010. The record-setting swing came on a 3-0 pitch to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning, and the ball sailed over the fence in left center for his 13th round-tripper in 24 games this season.

Kendrick’s 13th dinger gave the Penguins a 5-2 lead, which was more than enough for Jeremy Quinlan. The Raiders had started the conference season with 11 straight victories and were 21-7 overall before Quinlan harnessed them. The senior right-hander earned the complete-game victory, holding Wright State to two runs on five hits and three walks over nine innings. Quinlan made 136 pitches and struck out seven batters, and he fought through a jam in the ninth to finish what he started.

Wright State scored its two runs in the top of the third inning when Kevin Whatley hit an RBI double and later scored on a ground out. YSU’s Nico Padovan followed suit in the bottom of the inning when he doubled homeLou Cardona and scored on an error.

Kendrick’s first home run put the Penguins up 3-2, and it was the first of three straight round-trippers to start innings for YSU. Alex Larivee led off the fifth with his second bomb of the season, and Kendrick’s record-setting homer started the sixth.

Quinlan retired 10 straight batters before walking Gabe Snyder with one out in the top of the ninth. He then allowed a double to Seth Gray that put runners at second and third and brought the tying run to the plate. YSU head coach Dan Bertolini made a mound visit but allowed Quinlan the opportunity to finish the game, and he came back from down 3-0 in the count to Cory Heffron to get him to foul out to Kendrick. Quinlan then got Zach Weatherford to ground out to short to end the game.

Kendrick and Padovan both had two of YSU’s eight hits in the win, and J.D. Orr and Whatley combined for four of Wright State’s five hits.

In game one, Kendrick hit an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning to give the Penguins a 1-0 lead, but Wright State took advantage of four walks in the top of the second to go up 4-1. The Raiders added a run in the in the third to increase their lead to 5-1.

Youngstown State got right back in the game by scoring twice in its half of the third inning and trailed just 5-3. Padovan walked with one out, went to third on a Rohan single and scored on a wild pitch. Rohan then scored on a sacrifice fly by Willoughby.

Wright State scored twice in the top of the fifth to take a 7-3 lead, and Kendrick singled in Rohan in the bottom half of the frame to get the Penguins within three. The Raiders scored three runs in the seventh, two in the eighth and four more in the ninth for the final tally.

Rohan finished 3-for-3 and scored three runs to lead YSU in the opener.

Youngstown State will conclude its four-game home stand on Tuesday when it hosts Ohio at 5 p.m.

