Marge R. (Thornton) Varsho Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church, in Struthers for Marge R. (Thornton) Varsho 93 of Struthers, who passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

Marge was born January 31, 1924 in Struthers, to Joseph R. Thornton and Phyllis Maley Thornton.

She was a graduate of Struthers High School and worked at Strouss Department Store in Downtown Youngstown and also for the Tamarkin Company where she retrired from.

She enjoyed shopping, reading and took pride in wearing the latest fashions and visiting family and friends. Marge loved Roses.

Marge was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church, where she married Joseph Varsho on June 18, 1949 and he passed away on April 16, 2006.

She is survived by her two brothers, Frank Thornton of Lancaster, Pennsylvania and (Joseph) Donald (Carmel) Thornton of Boardman, Ohio and nieces, Kimberly Mahoney of Florida, Cheryl Thornton of Boardman, Deborah (Thornton) Myers of Canfield, Mary Kay (Mark) Woodruff of Hockessin, Delaware and Maureen (Steven) Files of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; nephews, John (Jennifer) Mahoney of San Francisco and Darren (Christina) Thornton of Canfield. She is also survived by great-nieces, Katherine and Lauren Woodruff, Nicole Files, Sheridan Myers, Lucy and Bridgette Mahoney and Isabella (Bella) Thornton and great-nephews, Joseph (Joey) Myers and Peter Mahoney. She also leaves cousins, Leonard and Rose Mary Farrenti; a special adopted niece, Catherine (CJ) Engartner and her dear friend, Eileen Yoerns, along with family and friends.

Marge was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one brother, William Thornton and one sister, Phyllis (Thornton) Mahoney.

Friends may call today in church one hour before the mass from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that mass donations be made in Marge’s name to Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church 764 Fifth Street Struthers, Ohio 44471.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home.

