Marie L. Griffin Obituary

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio – Former Woodbine Avenue resident, Marie L. Griffin, passed away peacefully in the arms of her daughter, Teresa, at 2:36 a.m. Sunday morning, April 9, 2017 at East Liverpool City Hospital.

She was 84.

A daughter of the late Charles Aikens and Josephine Ewing Aikens Campa, she was born on January 25, 1933 in Apollo, Pennsylvania. Her family came to this area when she was a young girl and made their home in Pleasant Heights.

On April 15, 1949, she married George A. Griffin, who died on November 19, 2003.

Marie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved music, especially Elvis. But her family was her life.

Marie spent over 25 years working as a collator at National Church Envelope Supply, retiring in 1985.

She attended Assembly of God Church and also belonged to a Bible Study at one time.

Surviving are her children, Teresa Beadnell and her husband, Michael, of East Liverpool, Richard A. Griffin and his wife, Sandra, also of East Liverpool, Edward L. Griffin and his wife, Esther, of Tucson, Arizona and Janet Dorow and her husband, Paul, of Charlotte, North Carolina. Also surviving is Rhonda Roberts of East Liverpool, adamant friend and caregiver. There are ten grandchildren, Christina, Danielle, Bobby, Brandy, Georgie, Denise, Debbie, Stacey, Brian and Tiffany and 18 great-grandchildren. A sister, Betty French of California and two brothers, Tom Aikens and his wife, Ruth, of Pennsylvania and David Aikens and his wife, Wanda, of Michigan, also survive along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Marie was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Griffin and by a grandson, Jonathan Griffin.

Friends may visit at the Dawson Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 12 where the family will be present from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Pastor Tom Schneidmiller of Grace Bible Church will conduct a funeral service at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 at the funeral home.

Marie will be laid to rest beside her husband at Columbiana County Memorial Park, followed by a continued time of fellowship at the Dawson Family Center.

View Marie’s memorial webpage and express condolences to the family online at www.dawsonfuneralhome.com.



