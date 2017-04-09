Mary Ellen Loedding Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Mary Ellen Loedding, formerly of Cohassat Drive, Hermitage, passed away peacefully at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, April 9, 2017 in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage, following an extended illness.

She was 81.

Mrs. Loedding was born October 1, 1935, in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Joseph and Lillian Kretzler Cahalan.

She was a 1954 graduate of St. Veronicas High School, Ambridge.

A homemaker for many years, Mary Ellen was previously employed by the former Sharon General Hospital and later the Shenango Valley School of Business, both Sharon.

She was a long time member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

Her beloved husband, Peter Alfred Loedding, whom she married June 28, 1958, passed away December 19, 1999.

MaryEllen enjoyed traveling and attending flea markets, yard sales and card clubs with her close friends. She loved to spend time with her family, particularly her grandchildren.

Survivors include, three sons, Peter Douglas Loedding and his wife, Sharon, Los Angeles, California, Joseph David Loedding and his wife, Jane, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and Jeffrey Michael Loedding and his wife, Kathi, Williamsport, Pennsylvania; one brother, William Cahalan, Baden, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Brendon Gillas, Burbank, California, Michael Blanton, Los Angeles, California, Patrick Loedding, Milan, Michigan, Elena and Sean Loedding, Sharpsville, Taylor Loedding, Williamsport, Pennsylvania and Delainey Loedding, Silver Spring, Marylnd and three great-grandchildren, Colton and Wyatt Davis and Fiona Menic.

In addition to her husband, Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Brad Davis and a brother, Robert Cahalan.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. John XXII Home and Sharon Regional Hospice for the exceptional care and compassion shown to Mary Ellen during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to St. John XXIII Home, 2250 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148 or the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12 in the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, with Rev. Richard J. Allen, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be at St. Rose Cemetery in Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



