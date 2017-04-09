Melvin E. Weingart Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Melvin E. Weingart, also known as Mel, Daddy, Uncle Melvin and Grandpa W. of Salem, Ohio went to be with His Heavenly Father on Palm Sunday, April 9, 12:03 a.m. after a brief time at the Cleveland Clinic, he was 82 years young. Fully alert and comfortable, his family was with him and shared many stories, tears, laughs, hugs and love all around. We will all miss him dearly, but are rejoicing that he is walking the streets of gold!

Mel was born in Salem, Ohio on April 29, 1934 to the late Frank and Mildred (Wolford) Weingart.

He attended and graduated in 1953 from Goshen Union School, served in the United States Navy and graduated from Youngstown State University where he met his beloved wife, the former Mary Louise (Cvelbar). The two were married on June 20, 1964 and celebrated 52 years of marriage.

Mel’s pride and joys are his three sons and his “daughters” as he liked to call them, Douglas (Valerie Davis), Curt (Liz Younger) and Brian (Eileen Flynn). Grandpa W. adored his grandchildren, Melanie (Derek) Tenney, Christopher, Hannah, Nathan, Luke, Angelica, Alexandrina, Justin, Seraphia, Dominic, Dorothea, Alban John and Veronica Weingart, Robin Wieland and Paul Richter; great-grandchildren, Colton, Ashton and Hadley Tenney. Mel also leaves his wonderful sister, Martha (Weingart) Wilson; several thousand cousins (a Weingart joke); many nieces and nephews and his best friend since childhood, Mr. Jim (Sue) Watson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by another daughter-in-law, Teri (Anderson) Weingart.

Mel was a life-long member of the Bunker Hill United Methodist Church and served in many different capacities along with some of his dear friends, Mr. and Mrs. Bob and Laura Biery and Mrs. Dolores Campbell.

Growing up, Mel was a Boy Scout and led several groups at Camp Stambaugh.

He had worked at various places over his life, he started out at Deming Pump Co, then moved on to Morgan Engineering, NRM, General Motors – Lordstown and once married, worked at the Prudential Insurance Company for 20 years.

Family and friends that knew Mel best, knew his first love was The Lord and a very close second was his family. His love for family celebrations, a nice big slice of cherry pie, grand-dog, “Tucker” and his garden were a just a few of his favorite things.

A Celebration of the Life of Melvin will be observed at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 15 in the Bunker Hill United Methodist Church in Beloit. The Rev. Carol McCartney of the church will be officiating. The Salem Honor Guard will be giving military honors at the conclusion of the services.

The burial will immediately follow in Bunker Hill.

A time of visitation will be held from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., Friday, April 14 at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services in Salem and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 15 in the church.

Mel’s family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bunker Hill United Methodist Church 15096 West Middletown Road, Beloit, Ohio 44609.

Please go and sign the guestbook, leave a tribute or story at www.apgreenisenfh.com.



