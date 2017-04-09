New Postal Service feature will send mail updates to email

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Postal Service has a solution for Valley residents who say they haven’t been getting their mail.

A new service sends people pictures of their mail to their email so if it doesn’t show up, they know what specifically is missing.

The service, called Informed Delivery, is set to kick-off nationwide this upcoming Friday.

“I think that’s just an absolutely excellent idea,” said Amber Bryant of Poland.

Bryant is one local who often has mail problems.

“I’ll go a week or two weeks without getting any mail,” she said. “And then out of nowhere, my mailbox is stuffed.”

Bryant says bills either don’t show up or her mail gets mixed up.

“There’s me [and] there’s a gentleman who lives upstairs,” Bryant said. “I’ve actually gotten his mail a bunch of times.”

Bryant says when she tries to call the U.S. Postal Service to find out where specific mail is, she doesn’t always get an answer.

Friday, the USPS is launching a new service that will give people a peek at their mail before it arrives and will hold mail carriers accountable.

People who sign up will get an email each day with photos of their mail, so you know what to expect in your box.

The service will send you black and white pictures of letter-sized mail that’s supposed to arrive that day. The website says they’ll eventually move on to the larger items you’ll receive too.

People who sign up for the service will get those pictures by 9 a.m. each day and before the mail arrives. So if their mailbox is empty later, they’ll will know something isn’t right.