Storm Team 27: Another sunny day

Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast sunny and breezy

The warm up continues today! It will be a chilly start this morning with temperatures climbing out of the 30s in some spots. High temperatures will soar to near 70 this afternoon! The sunshine will continue today as well. Expect mostly sunny skies for the second half of the weekend. The quiet weather will continue for the Monday morning commute. Skies will be partly sunny with highs in the middle 70s to start the week. Rain chances return late Monday night into the day on Tuesday. Overall, most of the week will be dry with some sunshine.

Today: Mostly sunny.
High: 70

Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 50

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 74

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (40%)
High: 68    Low: 55

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 58    Low: 42

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 61    Low: 39

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 58    Low: 40

Saturday: Partly sunny. Slight chance for a shower. (20%)
High: 64    Low: 40

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 65    Low: 50

