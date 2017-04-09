Storm Team 27: Sunny and 75

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds and sun

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
No this isn’t a Joe Nicholas song. Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are on tap this week. Tomorrow will be the warmest with highs reaching the mid 70s. We are expecting a little rain but they will be more like spring showers than a soaker. The first round will move through Tuesday morning. Then there is a chance for isolated showers late Thursday. This weekend looks dry to start off but some showers will move in late Saturday and continue for Easter Sunday.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 50

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 75

Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers (30%)
Low: 56

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 68

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 57    Low: 42

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (30%)
High: 61    Low: 37

Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 65    Low: 38

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for rain showers (30%)
High: 68    Low: 46

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (30%)
High: 66    Low: 57

