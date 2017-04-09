Thomas Harvischak Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – A Pre-Sanctified Liturgy will be held at 9:00 a.m., followed by calling hours from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. and funeral services at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11 at St. John Orthodox Church for Thomas Harvischak, 82, who passed away Sunday morning, April 9, 2017 in St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Tom was born August 30, 1934 in Campbell, the son of Andrew and Catherine Bakos Harvischak.

He was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and went on to serve his country in the United States Army. Afterwards, retiring from Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company as an Electrician.

He was a member of the church where he was an officer, the custodian and a member of the choir. He was also a member of the Federated Orthodox Club of America and Campbell Grid Iron Club, where he was the current Vice President and Past President.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, the former Sonja Wilsac, whom he married May 11, 1963; two children, Russell Harvischak and Ellen (Devin) Bennett; grandchildren, Lukas Ryan Harvischak, Sydney Nicole Harvischak and Grace Anna Bennett; sisters, Pauline (Frank) Fesz and Helen Colaluca and many nieces; nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Kathryn Harvischak, Ann Harvischak and Mary Murko.

The Harvischak family has entrusted their love one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends at the church from 10:30 – 11:30am for calling hours on Tuesday April 11.

Visit www.waskofamily.com to view this obituary and send Tom’s family condolences.



