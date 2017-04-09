Trump, Japan’s Abe talk about Syria, North Korea

A statement says the two agreed to continue their cooperation on regional issues, "including the threat posed by North Korea"

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with health insurance company executives in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has spoken with the Japanese prime minister about the recent U.S. missile strikes in Syria as well as about North Korea.

The White House says in a statement on Sunday that the leaders agreed that Syrian President Bashar Assad’s “use of chemical weapons against civilians, including women and children, was abhorrent and warranted a strong response from the international community.”

The U.S. launched missile strikes on Syrian government installations Thursday in response to the chemical attacks.

The statement says the two also agreed to continue their cooperation on regional issues, “including the threat posed by North Korea.”

The White House says the call took place on Saturday.

