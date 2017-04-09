US Steel Ohio Works to hold employee reunion

The entire community is welcome to attend, whether or not you're a former employee

On April 22, a reunion will be held at the Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor for the people who once worked at Ohio Works.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been 38 years since U.S. Steel shut down Ohio Works — ending an era of steel making in Youngstown.

The Saturday event will be held between 1-3 p.m. The entire community is welcome to attend, whether or not you’re a former employee.

Youngstown State University history professor Dr. Tom Leary explained the reason behind the reunion.

“We had assistance from Carl Jacobson, who is a veteran of the Ohio Works himself and has a book coming out on the subject. But he got us in contact with people who often times would not come to the museum for one reason or another with the idea that by gathering again they could relive some of their memories, meet people they haven’t seen in quite a while. In the same sense, provide us information for the museum that we would never be able to get any other way,” he said.

So, those hosting the event and those attending will be able to relive thoughts and memories from the days at Ohio Works, helping put together valuable information for the history books.

“We can read in newspapers and books and we have some film clips and things like that but this gives us a human dimension and the reactions among people that we think, as we plan to do a new version of the exhibits here at the museum, that we’ll think we’ll make it much more engaging,” Leary said.

At the last reunion, about 40 workers attended, but Leary hopes to increase that number this year.

“We don’t have a lot of information about the Ohio Works and what it was like to work there, except for the iconic photos [at the museum],” he said.

