Weathersfield Twp. police looking for driver who fled crash scene

All area police departments are looking for a gold-colored Chevy Cruze with a smashed windshield

By Published:
Hit and Run

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man was hit by a car Sunday afternoon in Weathersfield Township, then the driver sped away onto Route 422.

Witnesses say they did not see which direction the driver went, but said the accident happened on Robbins Avenue around 1:15 p.m.

Weathersfield police say the man who was hit refused to be taken to the hospital by ambulance, his condition is currently unknown.

All area police departments are now on the lookout for a gold-colored Chevy Cruze with a smashed windshield.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s