Youngstown police work to investigate suspicious death case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a suspicious death on the west side of Youngstown.

According to police, a woman was found dead at a home on Mahoning Avenue.

They got the call around 7:15 p.m. last night.

When police arrived on scene, the woman was found unresponsive and lying on the living room floor.

The cause of her death is still under investigation.

WKBN is working to receive more information about this case. Stick with us on air and online for the latest.