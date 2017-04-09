Youngstown students prepare for future by taking college bus tour

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local students from Youngstown City Schools are getting the opportunity to better prepare themselves for college.

More than 100 middle and high school students loaded their luggage onto the buses outside Choffin Career and Technical Center Sunday morning. They’re heading down to Washington, D.C. to visit various colleges.

Each student has been identified by teachers and faculty members as leaders in their age group.

“The community desperately needs children to step up and be leaders among their youth, so [the trip] is very needed,” said Rory Buie, a chaperone from Valley Christian School.

Youngstown Mayor John McNally was there to give the students advice, saying how proud he is of them and how exciting their trip will be.

“Well I told them, you know, look, this might be your first time and when you are out there you’re going to be representing the city of Youngstown, you’re going to be representing your school and your school district. But perhaps, and most importantly, your families,” McNally said.

William “Guy” Burney, coordinator of Youngstown’s Community Initiative to Reduce Violence, is in charge of the annual trip. He says some of the kids have never even been out of Youngstown, so it’s an amazing opportunity and learning experience for them.

“[The tour] is about exposure and opportunity, so it’s about exposing them to things maybe they haven’t seen, exposing them to college opportunities and to think about their future and what they’d like to do with it,” Burney said.

The students expressed their excitement for the trip, being able to visit colleges like Howard University.

“I feel like this is a great opportunity. Next year I’m going to be a senior looking at college, and this is the next step to help me get there,” said Terrance White, a junior at Valley Christian School.

The students will return from their trip on Wednesday