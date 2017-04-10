1 dead in Youngstown shooting



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (KWBN) – Police say a man was shot to death outside an apartment on the city’s north side.

The incident happened about 12:30 a.m. Monday on Dupont street.

Investigators are searching for a suspect. A K-9 unit was initially called in from Austintown to help in the search, but the suspect was not found.

Witnesses at the scene said there was argument prior to the shooting.

WKBN 27 First News is working to learn the victim’s name and get a description of the shooter from police. Check back here and tune in to WKBN First News at Noon for updates.