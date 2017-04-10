Bernard “Bernie” J. Wlodarski, Sr. Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio – Bernard “Bernie” J. Wlodarski, Sr. of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away at 3:25 a.m. Monday, April 10, 2017 in the hospital of Sharon Regional Health System. He was 81.

Mr. Wlodarski was born August 7, 1935, in Farrell, the son of Joseph and Lottie (Zaboroski) Wlodarski.

He was a 1954 graduate of Brookfield High School and a veteran of the US Army.

Bernie began his career working construction and later for the former National Castings, Sharon. He retired in 2000 as the maintenance supervisor at St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

Bernie was an active member of St. Anthony’s Church, Sharon and enjoyed working at all the church functions. He was a Eucharistic Minister, usher, lector and a member of the Holy Name Society. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus council #3984, Masury, Ohio, St. George Croatian Club, Youngstown, Ohio, the Croatian Fraternal Union of America and the Polish National Alliance.

Bernie was a devoted and loving family man who taught his children everything they know. He dearly enjoyed his grandchildren, traveling, crossword puzzles and listening to polkas and Croatian music.

Survivors include his wife, the former, Evelyn E. Sulich, whom he married on June 13, 1964; three sons, Donald Sherman and his wife, Misty, Atlanta, Georgia, Bernard “BJ” Wlodarski, Jr. and his companion, Debbie Ott, South Pymatuning Township and Chris Wlodarski and his wife, Heidi, Masury; five grandchildren, Nathan, Chase and Alexis Sherman and Emma and Leah Wlodarski; a sister, Marlene Smith and her husband, Jack, Farrell and a brother, John Wlodarski and his wife, Jean, Masury.

In addition to his parents, Bernie was preceded in death by a sister, JoAnn James.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to St. Anthony Church, 804 Idaho St., Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 12 in St. Anthony Church, Sharon, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be at Our Lady Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Hermitage.

Funeral arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home, Inc.



Order Flowers Here