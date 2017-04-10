Board approves bid to repair Lanterman’s Mill, thanks to cookbook project

A Youngstown woman led the group that sold $76,000 worth of Recipes of Youngstown cookbooks to help replace the water wheel

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mill Creek MetroParks Board approved a bid to replace the water wheel at Lanterman’s Mill.

The bid came from B.E. Hassett Millwrights of Louisville, Kentucky, which specializes in windmill and watermill repairs.

The $182,500 project is part of the park’s capital improvements plan for this year.

A Youngstown group’s cookbook project will pay for 49 percent of the cost with help from the MetroParks Foundation’s Lanterman’s Mill Endowment Fund. Bobbi Allen led the group, which sold $76,000 worth of Recipes of Youngstown cookbooks.

Last week, Allen said the project is exciting and that she is very happy.

The MetroParks will pay the remaining balance, approximately $92,770.

The current wooden water wheel was built and installed in 2000 and has deteriorated, though it is still in operation.

The new wheel will be built and operated like the original 1800s technology.

In addition to replacing the water wheel, the project will allow for other improvements, such as alterations and repairs to the public viewing platform.

Another company out of Medina, Ohio submitted a $322,000 bid to replace the wheel.

