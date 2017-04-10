Browns preseason schedule includes nationally televised game

Cleveland, OH – A Monday Night Football matchup with the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium highlights the Cleveland Browns’ 2017 preseason schedule, which was unveiled by the NFL on Monday.

Here’s how the four-game schedule will unfold. Home games at FirstEnergy Stadium are in CAPS.

Week 1 (August 10-14): NEW ORLEANS

Week 2 (August 21): NEW YORK GIANTS (Monday Night)

Week 3 (August 24-27): at Tampa Bay

Week 4 (August 31-September 1): at Chicago

Specific dates and times for all of the team’s preseason games will be announced by the Browns in the near future. The league is also expected to release the regular-season schedule this month.

The Browns will be back in FirstEnergy Stadium for the first time since their Christmas Eve victory over the Chargers when they host the Saints. Cleveland last played the Saints during the regular season in 2014, a 26-24 victory, but hasn’t matched up in the preseason since 1982. It will mark just the third time the teams have faced each other in the preseason.

The following week will put the Browns in the national spotlight when they host the Giants for the first preseason Monday Night Football game in Cleveland since 1992. The Browns and Giants faced each other last year at FirstEnergy Stadium and have squared off 16 previous times in the preseason. The Browns’ last preseason Monday Night Football game was 2014 against the Redskins.

The Browns travel to Tampa Bay in Week 3 for the third consecutive preseason. The teams have split the past two matchups, and the Buccaneers lead the all-time preseason series, 9-7.

The Browns will close out the preseason against the Bears for the 14th consecutive season. During that span, the Bears lead the series, 7-6, but the Browns own a 19-13 edge in the all-time preseason series. Cleveland also will travel to Chicago during the 2017 regular season.

Courtesy: Cleveland Browns