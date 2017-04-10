Campbell police looking for 3 men suspected of attempted abduction

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell police are searching for three men suspected of abducting a woman.

The woman told police that she was walking east on Gladstone Street around 10:20 p.m. Sunday. As she was walking, a car pulled up next to her with three men inside, she told police.

According to a police report, the woman said one of the males grabbed her and attempted to force her into a car, but she was able to break away and make it to the house where police found her crying and holding her right arm.

At first, the victim told police the men did not hit her, but an officer noted in the report that they could see swelling to the right side of her face. When detectives met with the victim on Monday, she admitted to being hit in the face with an unknown object.

Campbell Police Officer Adam Skovira said the woman’s jaw is injured and she could hardly open her mouth while talking to detectives. She later went to the hospital for her injury.

Police said the attackers are described as three black men, one with dreadlocks and wearing a black jacket, one with short hair and wearing a “beanie” cap and one with short hair who was wearing a blue shirt.

The victim also gave a description of the car, saying it was either dark blue or dark green with four doors and had two round headlights.

No further description was given.

Skovira said while the men were trying to pull the woman off the ground, a car drove by. That caused them to leave the area.

Those with any information are asked to call the Campbell Police Department at 330-755-1411.