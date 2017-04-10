David E. Haybarger Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – David E. Haybarger, 67, of Huey Street, New Castle, died Monday, April 10, 2017 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

He was born June 16, 1949 in New Castle, a son of the late Ralph and Fannie (Cooper) Haybarger.

He was married to Nancy L. (Quear) Haybarger on January 25, 1971, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Haybarger was a welder for City Welding for 10 years.

He was a Marine veteran of Vietnam.

Mr. Haybarger enjoyed watching TV, tinkering, doing yard work and bonfires.

In addition to his wife he is survived by two sons, David E. Haybarger II and wife, Jessie of Poland, Ohio and Joseph M. Haybarger of Poland, Ohio; three brothers, Ronald, Robert and William Haybarger all of New Castle; two sisters, Laura Galvin of New Castle and Kathy Haybarger of New Castle; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Ralph Haybarger, Jr.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Friday, April 14, 2017 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 14, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Rev. Dennis Bupp will be officiating.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air April 12 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.