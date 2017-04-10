Eleanor L. Stauffer Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio – Eleanor L. Stauffer, 92, of Mineral Ridge, passed away Monday, April 10, 2017 at Vista Care Assisted Living Center.

Eleanor was born September 28, 1924 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Nicholas and Valerie Buzuleciu.

She was a lifelong area resident and a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Eleanor was a member of the First Baptist Church of Warren, where she also taught Sunday school and was a volunteer for the Meals on Wheels program in Trumbull County.

She enjoyed cooking, bingo, reading, sewing and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Eleanor is survived by two sons, Kendell Lee Stauffer, Jr. of Girard, Ohio and Craig (Jo Anna) Stauffer of Santa Marie, California; five daughters, Rosemary Heltzel of Warren, Ohio, Darlene (Edward) Korchnak of Howland, Ohio, Gail (David) Baxter of Hudson, Florida, Mary Ann Kleese of Poland, Ohio and Kristine (James) Morrone of Mineral Ridge, Ohio; son-in-law, Joseph Palmer of Niles, Ohio; 26 grandchildren, Ryan Heltzel, Commander Michael Heltzel, Robert Heltzel, Paul Heltzel, Michael Palmer, Ellie Palmer, Jeffery Lance Darrough, Gregory Allen Darrough, Candance Darrough, Christine Korchnak, Edward Korchnak, James Lee Stauffer, Sahara Stauffer, Hayden Stauffer, Dane Stauffer, Colleen Lee, Jeremy Agues, Kristen Agues, Daniel Agues, Adam Baxter, Sarah Graham, Kristine Burrows, Holly Kleese, Abbey Kleese, Nicole Morrone, Katlin Morrone; 26 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kendell L. Stauffer, Sr., whom she married on March 14, 1959 and who died August 22, 2009; daughter, Karen Palmer; grandson, James Graham; granddaughter, Lee Ann Stauffer and two sons-in-law, Paul Heltzel and Robert Kleese.

Funeral services will be held at Noon, Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Ave., Niles, Ohio.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material donations be made in Eleanor’s name to New Beginnings, 100 Broadway Ave., Youngstown, Ohio 44505.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences to www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com.

