Esther L. (Corbin) Alexander Obituary

FOWLER, Ohio – Esther L. Alexander, of Fowler, Ohio, went home on Monday, April 10, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. while under the care of The Grand of Dublin, Columbus, Ohio, following a brief illness. She was 95.

Esther was born in Clintonville, Pennsylvania on December 3, 1921, a daughter to Louis J. and Hazel L. (Gordon) Corbin.

She graduated in 1940 from Brookfield High School and during WWII, she worked as a heavy steel welder for G.A.T.X. in Masury, Ohio, a true example of “Rosie the Riveter”.

On July 16, 1949, she married Donald Alexander and together they started a family. Born to this union were three children, James, Donald and Deborah.

During this time, Esther was proud to stay at home to raise her young family. However, she would eventually return to welding at G.A.T.X. before the plant closed permanently.

Her memberships included, the Order of Eastern Star #518, Hartford, Ohio, Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem, Grove City, Pennsylvania and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Brookfield Township Volunteer Fire Department, all of which she belonged to for over 50 years.

In her spare time, she enjoyed making homemade brandy, dancing, listening to Big Band Music, working funeral dinners and blood drives, traveling, riding Harley Davidson Motorcycles, playing cards and cheering on NASCAR (her favorite is Dave Blaney). In addition, she was also known for baking elderberry pies and making pizzelle cookies. But most of all, she loved being a mother, grandmother and a friend to many.

Survivors include, her son, Donald J. Alexander, Mesa, Arizona; her daughter, Deborah L. Filipovich, Fowler; her grandchildren, Timothy S. Filipovich and his wife, Lara, James J. Filipovich and his wife, Michelle and Lisa M. Fetters and her husband, Paul; her great-grandchildren, Timothy S. Filipovich III, Stella James Filipovich and Lennon Rose Fetters as well as her extended family.

A time of gathering to honor Esther will be held on Thursday, April 13 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, located in the historic district of the village green at 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403.

Her celebration continues with a funeral service on Friday, April 14 at 11:00 a.m. in her church, Hartford Community Church, 3312 State Route 7, Hartford, Ohio 44424, where friends may call one hour prior to the service and O.E.S. will conduct her funeral rite.

She will be laid to rest in Hartford Township Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Don, who passed June 30, 1980; her son, James C. Alexander and by her brother, Stanley Corbin.

As suggested by her family, material contributions can be made to the O.E.S. #518, Hartford, Ladies Auxiliary of the Brookfield Township Fire Department or the Hartford Community Church, all in care of the funeral home.

Coordination of this tribute for Esther will be presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director (330-509-3135).



