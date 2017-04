WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters said a stove accidentally being left on is likely what caused a house fire in Warren Monday afternoon.

The fire started in the kitchen of a home in the 1100 block of Meadowbrook Avenue SE around 3 p.m. No one was home at the time.

Flames quickly spread through the kitchen and severely damaged the second floor. The damage isn’t as visible from the outside.

Investigators estimated the fire caused around $80,000 in damage.