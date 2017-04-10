Frances D. Malia Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania – Frances D. Malia, 91, of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 10, 2017 at Avalon Springs Nursing Home in Mercer, Pennsylvania.

Frances was born on September 24, 1925 to Peter and Sophie (Shuba) Gladysz in Brookfield, Ohio.

She graduated from Brookfield High School class of 1943.

On May 31, 1947, she married her husband, the late Michael A. Malia who preceded her.

She was a member of St. Bartholomew Roman Catholic Church in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania where she was also a member of the Altar & Rosary Society.

Frances was always helping other people, especially her two brothers and mother. She was delighted and loved having a grandson who she shared many fishing trips with.

Frances is survived by her daughter, Patricia Malia and her fiancé Alfred F. Agan of Mercer, Pennsylvania; son, Michael L. (Paula Gean) Malia of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; sister, Mary Perelli of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania; brother, Edward (Cathy) Gladysz of Brookfield, Ohio and grandson, Brandon Herriott of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by father, Peter Gladysz; mother, Sophie A. Gladysz; husband, Michael A. Malia; brothers, William and his wifeb Jane Gladysz, Patrick “Porky” Gladysz and Joseph Gladysz; sisters, Patricia and her husband, Tom Curran, Suzie and her husband, Paul Malenky and Stella and her husband, George Lazor and brother-in-law, Ralph Perelli.

Her family would like to thank the nurses, aides and other staff in the west hall for their exceptional care and kindness for Frances “Franny”.

Friends may call Thursday, April 13, 2017, from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, PA.

Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, April 13 in the funeral home with Father Matthew Strickenberger, officiating.

Burial will take place in St. Rose Cemetery.



Order Flowers Here