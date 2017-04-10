Jury deliberating case in Columbiana Co. murder trial

Danielle Heckathorn is charged with complicity to commit murder and robbery in the death of Quinn Wilson

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Columbiana County jury is deliberating the case in the murder trial of Danielle Heckathorn.

Heckathorn is charged with complicity to commit murder and complicity to commit robbery in the death of Quinn Wilson.

Wilson’s body was found cut up and hidden in a wooded area in Wayne Township in March 2014.

She is also charged with three counts of obstructing justice and tampering with evidence.

Daniel Landsberger has already been convicted and sentenced in the murder, but prosecutors say Heckathorn played a role by helping Landsberger rob Wilson and then not telling police what she knew.

