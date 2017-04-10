Marna M. Mizner Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Marna Mae (Thompson) Mizner, went to glory on Monday, April 10, 2017.

Born March 4, 1931 in Leavittsburg, Ohio in Canoe City and moved to Eagle Creek Road at a young age.

She graduated from Leavittsburg High School in 1949.

She married Alvin Mizner on September 19, 1953.

Besides her husband, she leaves her daughter, Velda L. (Mizner) Parsons; two sons, Mark E. of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania and Glenn C. (Nannette) of Virginia Beach; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

She had worked for Daniels Motor Freight and had worked for Gilmore’s Greenhouse for over 30 summers.

Recently her love of quilting and wanting to help children lead her to do baby quilts for Blankets of Love. She and her husband have made over 1,000 quilts over the last several years to be given to children in hospitals from Columbiana to Ashtabula and even to the Shriner’s Hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania.

At her request, there will be no services or calling hours.

Family will have interment at a later date.

The family requests that you plant a flower in her honor, as she loved flowers or make a donation to your favorite charity in her name.

The family requests that you plant a flower in her honor, as she loved flowers or make a donation to your favorite charity in her name.



