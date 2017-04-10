Mary Ann Hughes Obituary

NEGLEY, Ohio – Mary A. “Pocahontas” Hughes, also known as “Sandi”, 60, of Negley, Ohio, passed away at UPMC surrounded by family on Monday, April 10.

She was born January 1, 1957 in Dayton, Ohio, daughter of the late E. Ray and Margaret Harrell Osborne.

Mary was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in East Palestine and the LMBA Club of New Galilee.

She is survived by her husband, Francis “Muskie” Hughes, whom she married in 2012; three sons, Will (Nichole) Lallement, Jason Keeler, Jeremy (Kristiana) Keeler; two daughters, Tara Leigh Osborne, Samantha (Michael) Friend; twin brother, Ross Osborne; 14 grandchildren and her beloved cat, Smokey.

All services will be private at the request of the family.

Arrangements handled by Linsley-Royal Funeral Home.



