Neighborhood reacts to Youngstown arson-murder suspect’s death

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – People have been stopping by a memorial for the family that was killed in an arson on Powers Way after news that the suspect in those murders had killed himself.

Robert Seman jumped to his death Monday morning from the fourth floor of the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

Seman was accused of setting fire to a Youngstown home in March of 2015, killing 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents, Bill and Judy Schmidt. Prosecutors said he set the fire to their home because Gump was set to testify against him in a rape case.

Monday morning, cars slowly drove by the scene, pausing to look at the memorial for the family.

The house where the fire happened is gone, but the sights and sounds of what happened two years ago are crystal clear for the woman who lives directly across the street.

Neighbor Jean McCammon said every time she walks out of her house she thinks of Bill, Judy and Corinne. She said she is still processing what happened with Seman.

“Today, he has to stand before his creator. I am not one to judge,” she said. “His actions are between him and whoever he believes in, if he believed in anyone.

Another woman who knew the family said she is sad that Seman took his own life but said she is relieved.

She comes to this memorial at least once a week and puts things, like stuffed animals, at the site.

Outside of the courthouse, Larry Lloyd of Youngstown said he believes that Seman is guilty.

“I don’t believe that anyone around here is going to shed one tear for what happened to him,” he said.