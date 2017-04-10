Nenichka & Barnes combine for a no-hitter for Lisbon

Lisbon travels to Leetonia tomorrow.

By Published:
Lisbon Blue Devils High School Baseball - Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Marcus Nenichka and Noah Barnes combined for a no-hitter in Lisbon’s 18-0 victory over Leetonia. Nenichka started the game by pitching the first three innings as he walked one and struck out two. Barnes filled in the fourth inning and completed the contest with 5 strikeouts and two walks.

Nenichka also went 3 for 4 batting with a homerun (3 RBIs). Justin Sweeney, Cam Summers and Colin Sweeney all had three hits as well. Summers drove in three runs as well.

Lisbon will travel to Leetonia to take on the Bears at 5 pm tomorrow.

