Niles crime activity: Suspected overdose victim dumped in park

Sunday, March 26

10:54 p.m. – 2100 block of Robbins Ave., police said a woman apparently overdosed. She was found unresponsive in a vehicle.

Monday, March 27

8:48 a.m. – 100 block of Brentwood Blvd., a stolen vehicle from Niles was found in Youngstown. The car was found in front of Brookline Avenue with the keys in it. A purse was also found in the car that didn’t belong to the vehicle’s owner.

9:37 a.m. – 1200 block of N. Main St., police were called to investigate a report that AMVETS Post 106 was broken into overnight.

10:09 a.m. – 100 block of Fulton Ave., a woman told police someone slashed a tire on her husband’s vehicle overnight.

4:42 p.m. – 1200 block of Niles Cortland Rd., a man reported his bicycle and TV stolen from his back porch.

4:45 p.m. – 5500 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., a man was issued a summons to appear in court after police said he was found to be going through people’s lockers at Fizek and stealing money. He was told not to return to the gym.

6:25 p.m. – 100 block of Royal Mall Dr., Joann Wagner, 39, charged with aggravated burglary. A man told police Wagner, who was a neighbor, entered his home without permission. Police said a fight then broke out and the victim was injured. He refused medical treatment and was treated at the scene.

Tuesday, March 28

12:48 a.m. – 500 block of Iowa Ave., police were called for two men who apparently overdosed, one of whom died.

Wednesday, March 29

5:47 p.m. – 300 block of Fulton Ave., a woman told police someone broke into her house and stole a safe.

6:39 p.m. – 6000 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., reported theft of a purse from Marc’s.

7:42 p.m. – 100 block of S. Bentley Ave., criminal damaging to a construction dumpster, which was sitting in a front yard. Police said the dumpster had been spray painted with red paint and “Niles Pride” was written on it.

Thursday, March 30

9:02 a.m. – Youngstown Warren Rd., a woman reported a driver pulled up beside her on U.S. 422 and started screaming and swearing at her. She said the female driver then followed her to the parking lot of Huntington Bank, where she threw items at her car. She said she didn’t know what prompted the incident, but wanted to file a report.

1:49 p.m. – E. State Street and S. Main Street, Michael A. Robinson, 38, of Cortland, charged with driving under suspension, slow/stopped vehicle, and OVI. Police said Robinson was passed out behind the wheel with the vehicle in gear and running. He failed a sobriety test and had a blood-alcohol level of .209, according to a police report. Police said a 24-ounce can of Icehouse beer was found in the vehicle, which was partially full and still cold.

3:00 p.m. – 5000 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., a Warren woman was stopped after a report of shoplifting from Walgreens. Police said another woman she was with managed to escape in a green Ford Taurus. The store was advised on how to press charges, and the suspect was warned not to come back to the property.

Friday, March 31

2:07 p.m. – 100 block of Arms Blvd., reported burglary. A woman believed someone snuck in her house while she was unloading groceries.

10:08 p.m. – 400 block of Walnut St., reported possible overdose of a 50-year-old man.

11:54 p.m. – 500 block of Fenton St., a 45-year-old man was taken to the hospital for a suspected overdose.

Sunday, April 2

3:59 p.m. – 5400 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., reported overdose.

6:54 p.m. – Stevens Park, a man was taken to the hospital for a suspected overdose after he was found at a picnic table with his head down.

8:36 p.m. – 100 block of West St., a man was taken to the hospital for a suspected overdose.

11:50 p.m. – 400 block of W. Park Ave., a juvenile was arrested after his mother reported he threatened to shoot someone and punched a hole in the wall.

Monday, April 3

1:10 p.m. – Sharkey Road, police received a call from a man who said his friend overdosed in Park Pavillion B. A second person called to report that the man was propped up against a tree at Waddell Park. A person walking his dog in the park said a silver Pontiac four-door vehicle, possibly a Grand Am, dragged the man out of his car, put him near the tree and left the park at a high speed.

5:36 p.m. – 1700 block of N. Carnegie Ave., suspected overdose of a 27-year-old man who was found unconscious in the bathroom. He was taken to the hospital.

Tuesday, April 4

3:19 a.m. – Lafayette Avenue, a woman said someone was outside of her house, yelling at her garbage cans for a couple of hours.

12:27 p.m. – 200 block of Maple Ave., Donald Hughes, Sr., 66, charged with discharging firearms. Police received calls for reports of a man firing a gun outside of a home. Police questioned Hughes, the homeowner, who said he was chasing a bird due to it constantly building a nest on his property. While chasing the bird, he said he tripped and the gun fired into the ground.

3:29 p.m. – 200 block of Neil St., reported break-in of a vacant property.

